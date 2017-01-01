Helping you navigate the murky waters of eldercare with organization and humor.

Eldercare is punctuated by emergencies. You can’t plan for those emergencies but you can be prepared. How?

By being organized

By understanding how important advocacy is for elders, and

By learning the basics of what your elder might need ahead of time.

Plus (a critical plus!) – If you laugh your way through some of these tough topics, you’ll go a long way towards making your journey easier and more focused on care than frustration.

Adding eldercare to our already full plate of life’s responsibilities can be both challenging and frustrating. Suzanne has been there and has developed a practical approach to navigating those uncharted waters – she uses organization and humor.

A great gift too – for friends and family embarking on the eldercare journey.

Suzanne navigates you through the most vexing topics in eldercare. Steeped in practical tips and laced with funny anecdotes, Suzanne’s book will be your next best friend.

Small enough to put in your carry-on bag

Short enough to read in one night

Practical enough to smooth your learning curve

How To Take Care of Old People Without Losing Your Marbles will be your go-to guide throughout the eldercare journey from beginning to end.

Want more? As The Eldercare Navigator, Suzanne blogs about timely topics in eldercare, keeping you headed in the right direction no matter where you are in the journey. Her blogs steer you through a spectrum of vexing subjects. You can learn what to do with their 80+ years of “treasures” as well as the best way to be prepared for an ER visit. You can even submit suggestions for a subject especially relevant to you. Go to the BLOG tab and subscribe now.

Want to hear Suzanne in person? Suzanne speaks to audiences across the nation, from small private gatherings to keynote speeches. She both informs and entertains on a variety of eldercare topics. You’ll laugh, you’ll probably cry, but you’ll be certain that you’ve saved some marbles for tomorrow! Invite Suzanne to speak to your group or organization. Click here to learn more.

However you engage with her, Suzanne’s honest and refreshing approach will have you feeling more at ease and more capable of managing your own eldercare scenario, whether that’s today or years from now.